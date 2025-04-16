Tribal Football
Most Read
The 11 Arsenal and Real Madrid stars who will miss the clash at the Bernabeu
Carlo Ancelotti reveals shock 'dream' job amid Real Madrid sack rumours
Chelsea put 23 players on transfer list ahead of major summer overhaul
Man Utd miss out on £480K as Antony's contract clause is dodged by Real Betis

Frankfurt to make Danish Leeds loanee’s deal permanent

Svend Bertil Frandsen
Rasmus Kristensen set to stay with Eintracht Frankfurt
Rasmus Kristensen set to stay with Eintracht FrankfurtČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Oliver Vogler
Eintracht Frankfurt have made an agreement with Leeds to turn the loan deal into a permanent signing of Danish defender Rasmus Kristensen, writes The Athletic.

The transfer is set be completed, when the summer transfer window opens on June 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The media have allegedly spoken to anonymos sources at Leeds who claim that the transfer could be worth up to €9million (£7.7m; $9.026m).

Sources at the German club say that the fee will be €6m (£5.1m; $6.8m) guaranteed, with potential add-ons.

Frankfurt signed a loan deal for Rasmus Kristensen in July last year and the Danish international right back, who faces Tottenham in the quarter-final of the Europa League on Thursday, has since made a name for himself in the Bundesliga. 

Former Leeds defender, Robin Koch, along with two other player, have played more minutes than Kristensen in a successful season where Frankfurt are in contention for a Champions League spot as they are currently third in the Bundesliga.  

The former Red Bull Salzburg defender still has two years left of the five-year contract he signed, when Leeds paid around £10m ($13.2m) for him in 2022. 

Mentions
BundesligaKristensen RasmusKoch RobinLeedsEintracht FrankfurtAth BilbaoTottenham
Related Articles
Carragher on Liverpool's bid for Isak: I don't think they'll go break the bank for him
Bundesliga duo jump into battle for Southampton superkid Dibling
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Arsenal make Sesko contact; Griezmann yet to make Atletico call; Beto rethinks future