Frankfurt go third in Bundesliga after Stuttgart win

Eintracht Frankfurt recorded a deserved 1-0 home victory over 10-man VfB Stuttgart to complete just their second-ever Bundesliga double over Die Schwaben, moving them up to third spot in the race for UEFA Champions League (UCL) qualification.

The supporters inside the Deutsche Bank Park were treated to an electric start, as both sides created numerous chances to grab the all-important opener.

Stuttgart carved out the first two meaningful opportunities, with Jamie Leweling forcing Kaua Santos into action, shortly before Enzo Millot dragged his left-foot strike just wide of the near post.

After weathering that early storm, Dino Toppmoller’s side built their own head of steam, as Ansgar Knauff saw his goalbound effort cleared off the line, not long after Hugo Ekitike had a goal ruled out by the assistant’s raised flag.

Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch was then nearly left red-faced when he inadvertently diverted the ball towards his own goal following a corner, only to breathe a huge sigh of relief as Jeff Chabot and Alexander Nubel combined to keep it from crossing the line.

With Frankfurt unable to find the breakthrough before half-time, their star striker Ekitike took it upon himself to lead his team’s quest for an opener in the first 15 minutes of the second period.

After curling wide of the far post, the Frenchman went agonisingly close when he drove a low strike against the upright, before the experienced Mario Gotze blazed over from the rebound.

Ekitike then played a key role in reducing Stuttgart to 10 men, with his silky close ball control drawing a costly foul from Ameen Al-Dakhil as the last defender, ensuring his first Bundesliga card was a red one.

Gotze made full use of the numerical advantage in the 71st minute, tapping home his third league goal of the season after Hugo Larsson struck the woodwork.

Frankfurt saw out the closing stages with minimum fuss to clinch back-to-back wins and extend Stuttgart’s winless league run to six matches (D2, L4), leaving them in 10th place in the standings.

