Paul Vegas
Ex-Bayern Munich defender Lahm: Why Kompany a step up from Tuchel
Ex-Bayern Munich defender Lahm: Why Kompany a step up from Tuchel
Former Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm says Vincent Kompany has brought greater stability to the team this season.

Lahm admits he was left unimpressed by the work of new England coach Thomas Tuchel with Bayern last term.

He told Kicker: "Things have improved. What Kompany has done is bring clarity.

"Kim and Upamecano are established central defenders and play regularly. This gives them the self-confidence that was missing before."

Lahm continued: "Without clarity, no defense and no team can have security, that was what was missing before Kompany. Up front, there is the central axis with Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane. And four equally talented wingers."

Yet the eight-time German champion also warned: "Bayern is not yet as stable as it sometimes seems. Even now, as you can see from time to time, there is still a lot to do."

