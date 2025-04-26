Eintracht Frankfurt silence Leipzig to close in on Champions League berth

Eintracht Frankfurt gave their UEFA Champions League qualification hopes a huge boost - and dented RB Leipzig’s in the process - by thumping Die Roten Bullen 4-0 to earn a third consecutive Bundesliga home win without conceding.

A disappointing draw against Holstein Kiel last time ended Zsolt Low’s perfect league start as Leipzig interim boss, and Benjamin Sesko looked determined to return his side to winning ways when he took aim from 25 yards, forcing Kevin Trapp to tip over the bar.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, things soon got worse for the visitors when Frankfurt broke the deadlock in the 21st minute. Hugo Ekitike went on a driving run down the left before sliding the ball through to Ansgar Knauff in the centre, and he guided his second league goal of the season past Maarten Vandevoordt.

Knauff came close to doubling his tally five minutes before the break when Ekitike again teed him up from the left, but a crucial block from El Chadaille Bitshiabu kept Leipzig’s deficit at one, though that was enough for Die Adler to lead at the break as the visitors struggled to create opportunities.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

The away side’s hopes of a second-half turnaround were dashed within minutes of the restart, with Knauff again the architect of their downfall.

When bearing down on goal, the 23-year-old was clipped on the edge of the box by Bitshiabu, who was shown a red card by referee Matthias Jollenbeck.

Arthur Theate powered the resulting free-kick at Vandevoordt, but he parried it straight to Knauff, whose volley flew past the rooted goalkeeper.

Dino Toppmoller’s side continued to dominate, and with a quarter of the match to go, Ekitike got in on the act, heading home Jean-Matteo Bahoya’s cross to draw level with January departee Omar Marmoush as Frankfurt’s top scorer in the league this season on 15.

Three became four just five minutes later, when Robin Koch rose highest at Bahoya’s corner and guided his header in at the near post.

Late Lois Openda and Ridle Baku chances came and went as Leipzig failed to grab a consolation, meaning they remain winless at Deutsche Bank Park after 10 Bundesliga visits.

Meanwhile, Eintracht stay on track for a first top-three finish since 1993, establishing a six-point buffer inside the UEFA Champions League qualification places with this win.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ansgar Knauff (Eintracht Frankfurt)

See all the match stats with Flashscore.