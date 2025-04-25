Tribal Football
Most Read
Rasmus Hojlund offered Man United escape in surprise swap deal
Real Madrid suffer double injury blow ahead of Barcelona clash
Van der Sar offers Man Utd advice on Onana
Enzo Fernandez backs 'incredible' Argentinian wonderkid for European success

Klopp to consider Henry for RB Leipzig job

Carlos Volcano
Klopp to consider Henry for RB Leipzig job
Klopp to consider Henry for RB Leipzig jobJavier Garcia / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is emerging as a candidate for the coaching job at RB Leipzig.

The former France U21 coach is being discussed at RBL as they seek a long-term appointment after the dismissal of Marco Rose.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Zsolt Low is currently in charge to end of the season, with RBL focusing on a long-term successor.

Henry is being discussed, where he enjoys good ties with Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff and also Red Bull's global football director, Jurgen Klopp.

TMW says Mintzlaff and Klopp are scheduled to soon meet to finalise the candidates, with Henry to be feature prominently in the dicussions.

Mentions
BundesligaHenry ThierryRB LeipzigArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayern Munich winger Coman to choose between Arsenal and SPL riches
Man Utd, Liverpool target Simons: I have a lot of dreams
RB Leipzig reveal Sesko asking price amid Premier League interest