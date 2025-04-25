Klopp to consider Henry for RB Leipzig job

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is emerging as a candidate for the coaching job at RB Leipzig.

The former France U21 coach is being discussed at RBL as they seek a long-term appointment after the dismissal of Marco Rose.

Zsolt Low is currently in charge to end of the season, with RBL focusing on a long-term successor.

Henry is being discussed, where he enjoys good ties with Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff and also Red Bull's global football director, Jurgen Klopp.

TMW says Mintzlaff and Klopp are scheduled to soon meet to finalise the candidates, with Henry to be feature prominently in the dicussions.