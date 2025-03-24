Eintracht Frankfurt plan move for Liverpool midfielder Endo

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Eintracht Frankfurt are lining up a move for Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo.

BILD says SGE are seeking to add experienced leadership to their midfield for next season and Endo fits the bill.

SGE lost Pascal Gross to Borussia Dortmund last summer and see Endo as the ideal replacement.

The Japan international, formerly of Stuttgart, has a deal with 2027 at Anfield, though could be tempted to return to the Bundesliga given his bit-part role with the Reds.

At Eintracht Frankfurt, Endo would arrive as a first-choice and a dressing room leader. SGE chief Markus Krosche wants Endo to help with the development of midfield pair Hugo Larsson and Oscar Hojlund, both 20 years of age.

