Bayern Munich chase Premier League duo after Jamal Musiala horror injury

Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to sign Eberechi Eze and Christoper Nkunku following Jamal Musiala's horror injury in the defeat to PSG.

Musiala, 22, will be out for the foreseeable future after breaking his leg in the 2-0 FIFA Club World Cup quarter final defeat to PSG and Leroy Sane’s move to Galatasaray.

According to The Times, Bayern are now desperate to add fresh attacking players and are targeting Eze, 27, and Nkunku, 27.

Nkunku’s Bundesliga experience is understood to be seen as a huge asset for Bayern while Eze’s future also remains uncertain.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both been heavily linked with a move for the Crystal Palace star who is expected to move this summer.