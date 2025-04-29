Tribal Football
Eric Dier set to leave Bayern Munich after agreeing Monaco deal

Alex Roberts
Midori Ikenouchi / Sipa Press / Profimedia
Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier is set to call time on his 18-month stint at the club after agreeing a deal with Monaco.

The 31-year-old will join the Ligue 1 side at the end of the season once his contract with Bayern Munich expires.

It’s understood Dier’s deal with Monaco will run until 2028, although there is an option to extend it further if both parties are happy.

Dier joined Bayern on an initial loan back in January 2023 before signing permanently for a reported fee of £3 million six months later.

The former Tottenham defender made 45 appearances and scored two goals across all competitions for the German giants.

