Bayern Munich lead race for Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz

Bayern Munich are reportedly leading the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Footmercato, Bayern have reached a contract agreement with the 21-year-old, giving them a considerable lead in the race to secure his signature.

Vincent Kompany’s side are yet to agree a deal with the current Bundesliga champions, however, with the player reportedly having a €125 million release clause in his contract.

Wirtz’s deal at the BayArena is set to run out in the summer of 2027, and with no sign of him extending with his boyhood club, this may be the best opportunity to receive such a fee for the attacking midfielder.

Man City are also said to be interested in the Germany international as they seek a long-term replacement for Kevi de Bruyne while Real Madrid are also informed on his situation.

Previous reported had suggested that Wirtz would prefer a move to the Spanish capital but it remains to be seen if Real Madrid are willing to pay the release clause.