Leeds United have snapped up free agent Josuha Guilavogui.

Guilavogui, 34, signed for FSV Mainz last summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The midfielder only signed a one-year deal with the Bundesliga club. He played eleven matches last term.

However, there was no extension with Mainz, and since last summer Guilavogui has been without a club.

But Leeds have now snapped up Guilavogui. The French midfielder's contract extends to the end of the season.