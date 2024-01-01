DONE DEAL: Cesc welcomes Hertha Berlin defender Kempf to Como

Como coach Cesc Fabregas has welcomed the club's latest signing, Marc-Oliver Kempf.

The defender arrives from Hertha Berlin, signing a contract to 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cesc said of Kempf: "Marc is a structured and expert defender, who boasts many appearances in the Bundesliga and with a good offensive propensity. He will certainly be a very helpful player for our department."

Upon signing, Kempf said: "I'm really happy and ready for this new adventure. I can't wait to meet my teammates. I think this is a very interesting project and I can't wait to get on the pitch.

"For me it's a new championship but one that I've always observed with great interest."