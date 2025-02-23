Chelsea in talks with Wolfsburg youngster Amoako

Chelsea are in talks with VfL Wolfsburg youngster Kofi Jeremy Amoako.

The defensive midfieder is currently playing on-loan with VfL Onsabruck.

BILD says Chelsea are in talks with agents for Amoako about a summer move to London.

The seven-time German U19 international has played 20 matches for Onsabruck and provided one assist. The 19 year-old is under contract with Wolfsburg until 2026 and has already made two brief appearances in the Bundesliga for the Lower Saxony team.

Chelsea plan to sign Amoako and send him on-loan to Strasbourg next season.