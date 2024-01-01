Tribal Football
Most Read
Cassano: Napoli know Osimhen much better than Lukaku
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Man Utd in Sevilla contact about Juanlu

Brighton boss Hurzeler: Differences between the Premier League and Bundesliga

Brighton boss Hurzeler: Differences between the Premier League and Bundesliga
Brighton boss Hurzeler: Differences between the Premier League and Bundesliga
Brighton boss Hurzeler: Differences between the Premier League and BundesligaAction Plus
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admits the differences between the Bundesliga and the Premier League are stark.

Hurzeler made the move from St Pauli to Brighton last summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung: "They are pretty uninterested in the Bundesliga. When I turn on Union Berlin - St. Pauli on a Friday night, the place is relatively quickly emptied.

"It is the best league in the world, you play against the best players, the best teams, so the opponent can score at any time. The individual quality is remarkable.

"The referee is more lenient and the audience is very supportive. When there is good action on the pitch, the crowd is present and loud, it can get really emotional.

"The fans don't sing all the time like in Germany, they just react a lot to things on the pitch. But sometimes it's quiet. The fact that the referees let the game flow more makes the game more intense and wilder. 

"There are many counter-attacks."

Mentions
BundesligaPremier LeagueBrightonSt. Pauli
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
DONE DEAL: Eintracht Frankfurt sign Brighton midfielder Dahoud
Brentford chief Giles speaks on Stevens move to St. Pauli and how it's a "great story"