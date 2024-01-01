Brighton boss Hurzeler: Differences between the Premier League and Bundesliga

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admits the differences between the Bundesliga and the Premier League are stark.

Hurzeler made the move from St Pauli to Brighton last summer.

He told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung: "They are pretty uninterested in the Bundesliga. When I turn on Union Berlin - St. Pauli on a Friday night, the place is relatively quickly emptied.

"It is the best league in the world, you play against the best players, the best teams, so the opponent can score at any time. The individual quality is remarkable.

"The referee is more lenient and the audience is very supportive. When there is good action on the pitch, the crowd is present and loud, it can get really emotional.

"The fans don't sing all the time like in Germany, they just react a lot to things on the pitch. But sometimes it's quiet. The fact that the referees let the game flow more makes the game more intense and wilder.

"There are many counter-attacks."