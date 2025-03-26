Bayern Munich striker Kane: There's ways to work busy schedule

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane says he won't be complaining about his busy schedule.

However, the England captain admits he also feels the players' concerns are ignored by the game's organisers.

"I don't think the players are listened to that much, if I'm totally honest," he said. "But also everyone wants their piece, their tournament, their prize, and the players are kind of the people who have to get on with it.

"But it is what it is. I love playing football, so I'm never going to complain about playing football.

"I think if you manage it well, with your coaches and your manager and your clubs, there are ways of getting more rest in certain moments.

"But it's not an easy question, it's not an easy situation. I think there could be a balance from both sides, but we'd have to see how that pans out."