Bayern Munich striker Kane: First title will be great!

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane admits he's excited by the prospect of a first team title.

If results go their way this weekend, Bayern will be crowned Bundesliga champions.

Former Tottenham centre-forward Kane told Absolut Fußball: "That would be great!

"Maybe it would stop some people from talking about the fact that I haven't won a title yet.

"If we succeed, there will be a big celebration. However, the focus will then be on the next goal. In football there is always more to do. At the moment, however, everyone's attention is only on the championship."

Champions League disappointment

Kane then also returned to the disappointment of being eliminated from the Champions League, which occurred in the quarter-finals against Inter: "You are always disappointed after a defeat like that.

"Even though we gave our all, we were unable to reach the final in our stadium.

"I know that the fans will always support us. And I am confident that we will come back stronger in the Champions League too."