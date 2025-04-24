Bayern Munich open to Harry Kane sale amid Premier League interest

Bayern Munich reportedly won't stand in the way of Harry Kane should he desire a return to the Premier League this summer.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a return to England this summer, with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Man United all said to be interested.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Sport1 chief reporter Stefan Kumberger, there is a growing feeling amongst the Bayern Munich hierarchy that he lacks a certain ‘spark.’

Kane looks set to finally win the first piece of major silverware in his career, with Bayern sitting atop the Bundesliga table with 72 points from their 30 games.

The England captain has been pivotal to their domestic dominance this season, scoring 24 goals and providing seven assists in his 28 league games.