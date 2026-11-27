Bayern Munich head to Hamburg on Saturday in the middle of a crisis which threatens not only to derail the club's sporting ambitions, but their identity itself.

Bayern, who are in the midst of an injury crisis which has decimated their forward line, including Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane, sit two points behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga table.

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But Bayern's treatment of midfielder Jamal Musiala by their hierarchy has led to a growing rift between the club and the playing group.

Shortly after Bayern lost 2-1 to Lille on Wednesday, ending their run as the final unbeaten team in Europe's top-five leagues this season, vice-captain Joshua Kimmich suggested the club had fallen out of step with their values.

"It's completely unacceptable and is not Bayern-like," Kimmich said on Wednesday, adding that Musiala's treatment was inconsistent with the club's "sense of togetherness".

'Mia san mia'

This week, Bayern's hierarchy suggested Musiala take a pay cut as the 23-year-old battles his way back from a neurological condition which causes absence seizures.

While the condemnation from media, player unions and former players was swift, Kimmich - who was wearing the captain's armband with Manuel Neuer out injured - was the first member of Bayern's current squad to speak out.

Despite their status as one of football's perennial heavyweights, Bayern have always sought to emphasise their Bavarian roots and member-ownership in contrast to the American and Gulf-owned behemoths that loom over the European landscape.

But their cold-hearted treatment of Musiala, a fan-favourite and popular inside the dressing room, threatens their carefully crafted identity.

The club's vaunted 'Mia san mia' motto, which appears on every modern Bayern kit, translates to 'we are who we are'.

Midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, a product of Bayern's youth system, in 2025 said: "For me, 'Mia san mia' means being a family, standing together in good times and bad.

"That's what we live by here from a young age, that we always stick together."

Musiala's return

Just two months after signing a contract extension in February 2025, Musiala began treatment for symptoms of the neurological condition.

After missing two months with an unrelated muscle injury, Musiala was warmly welcomed back by Bayern's 75,000-strong Allianz Arena on Friday.

Minutes after full-time, club powerbroker Karl-Heinz Rummenigge suggested Musiala's condition meant he might be unable to deliver on his lucrative deal and should take a pay cut.

"If he doesn't return to being the Jamal of old, then we need to have a conversation... because, frankly, the current financial figures would no longer be justifiable," he said.

The firestorm began to spread immediately, with Bayern's untimely announcement of a record turnover of close to one billion euros (£836m) at their AGM a day later fanning the flames.

On Saturday, international player union FIFPRO said that Bayern "should know better", identifying a void between the German giants' values and their behaviour.

Former Bayern and Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, who previously served as Bayern's CEO, issued a harsh critique.

"To put the player under pressure now and appeal to his decency through the public sphere, urging him to forgo part of his salary, is simply absurd," Kahn said.

But Kimmich's words have had the biggest impact as they provide a rare insight into the dressing room.

"It is understandable that the club might be concerned because of the illness. What I don't understand is the way this is being communicated publicly," Kimmich said.

"It must not happen that a player is made to bear the brunt of it."