Bayern Munich chief Dreesen: I always knew Musiala wanted to stay

Bayern Munich chief Jan-Christian Dreesen insists he was always confident Jamal Musiala would sign his new contract.

Musiala inked terms to 2030 with Bayern on Friday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dreesen told BILD today: "I always had the feeling that he felt comfortable at FC Bayern and wanted to stay.

"But many people have a contribution in such negotiations. That's why such a process has its ups and downs. But in the end I was always sure that we would get it done.

"Jamal joined us in the U17s and has now played almost 200 competitive games for our professionals - it was a big day for FC Bayern. The best thing about this extension is that Jamal is still so young and has a fantastic footballing life ahead of him.

"He is already a great player and we are all curious to see what is in store for us."