Bayern Munich president Hainer believes Musiala could become the next Muller

Bayern Munich's president Herbert Hainer believes they will hold onto Jamal Musiala for the long term.

The German winger, who is also English, has impressed at the Allianz Arena club over the past few years.

Musiala was the joint Golden Boot winner at Euro 2024, despite Germany not going all the way.

Asked about contract talks with Musiala, Hainer said: "Many say that he will one day be the best player in the world. In that regard, we will do everything we can to secure him with FC Bayern long-term.

“In my opinion, he could easily become the next Thomas Muller and play here for the next 20 years.

“I'm very optimistic that we'll see him at Bayern for a long time to come.”