Bayern Munich midfielder Musiala speaks for first time since Donnarumma clash

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has spoken for the first time since his ugly injury suffered in a collision with PSG goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma.

During Bayern's Club World Cup quarterfinal defeat, Musiala suffered a leg fracture and dislocated ankle in a challenge with Donnarumma. He is expected to miss the next 4-5 months.

Musiala is undergoing surgery in Munich and took to social media to share his feelings since the incident.

He said, "I wanted to say thanks for all the love and support. It's nice to see how the football world comes together in times like this. 

"I've really appreciated it. The surgery went really well, I'm in good care and I wanted to say there's no one to blame for this.

"I think situations like this happen and now I'm just going to use the next period of time to build up my strength and positivity again."

