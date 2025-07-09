Musiala says 'no one to blame' after surgery for injury

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala said no one was to blame for the horrific leg-break he suffered in their Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris St Germain, adding on Wednesday that "situations like this happen".

The 22-year-old sustained a fibula fracture with a broken and dislocated ankle following a collision with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the end of the first half.

The Germany international, who was taken off on a stretcher, flew back from Atlanta to Munich where he had surgery and is expected to be sidelined for a few months and miss the start of the new season.

"The surgery went really well, I'm in good care and I wanted to say there's no one to blame for this," Musiala said in an Instagram post.

"I think situations like this happen and now I'm just going to use the next period of time to build up my strength and positivity again."

Donnarumma looked visibly shaken following the injury and said after the match that his "prayers and well wishes" were with Musiala.

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany was very upset about the incident, saying shortly after the 2-0 defeat that he had "rarely been so angry."

Musiala finished the season with 21 goals and eight assists in all competitions as Bayern won the Bundesliga title.

