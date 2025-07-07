PSG keeper Donnarumma breaks silence since Musiala clash

PSG goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma has made a short statement in the aftermath of his collision with Jamal Musiala.

The clash, during PSG's Club World Cup quarterfinal win against Bayern Munich, left Musiala with a leg fracture and dislocated ankle, The midfielder isn't expected to be back on the pitch until 2026.

Advertisement Advertisement

For the first time since the incident, Donnarumma has commented, stating on social media: "I am very shocked by what happened, it was absolutely not my intention to hurt Musiala."

Meanwhile, his agent Vincenzo Raiola told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Gigio wanted to go to the hospital, but in the end he sent a message. He is a very sensitive boy.

"He would not have been able to handle the scene, so he immediately left the pitch to allow the doctors to take care of Musiala. In the locker room he turned on his phone - something he never does before the end of the match - to write to me how shaken he was."

On the criticism from Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Raiola added: "I understand that he defends a teammate, but everyone reacts differently. In December Gigio risked losing an eye in a clash with (Wilfred) Singo. And in 2014 it was Neuer who injured Higuaín..."