Sane on Musiala's horror injury: I feel so sorry for him, It's so frustrating...

Galatasaray star and former Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has opened up on Jamal Musiala's nightmare injury.

Jamal Musiala was stretchered off with the Bayern Munich star sustaining a horror injury against Paris Sant-Germain during their 2-0 defeat in the Club World Cup. The German international suffered a fractured fibula and will be out for at least four months, Bayern officially confirmed on Sunday in what is a huge blow ahead of the new campaign.

The 22-year-old underwent surgery on Monday and now, speaking to Sky Sports, Sane spoke on his compatriot's injury and how devastating it is for him after such a reckless challenge from PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"I really hope he's fit again soon. Bayern and the national team need him and his moments of genius.

"It's so incredibly bitter, I was stunned at first," emphasized Sane. He said he had "written to Musiala directly on WhatsApp, and we also spoke on the phone later.

"He was just on his way back to being 100 percent fit, and then this happened. I feel so sorry for him. It's so frustrating."

Achraf Hakimi and Donnarumma both gave worried looks when they saw Musiala who will not return to the pitch before Christmas but could return in early 2026 where he may join Bayern in the second half of the season in the hunt to defend their Bundesliga title.