Bayern Munich management performing Dier U-turn

Carlos Volcano
Bayern Munich management are performing a U-turn on Eric Dier's situation.

The England defender is off contract at the end of the season and was expected to depart the German giants.

But Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is now reporting: "A contract extension for Eric Dier is no longer being ruled out at FC Bayern, mainly due to his solid performances in recent weeks. However, no final decision has been made yet. 

"Bayern will hold further talks with him.

"The 31-y/o centre-back is keen to extend his contract beyond the end of the season."

 

