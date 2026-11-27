Real Madrid will continue to push for Bayern Munich star Michael Olise in 2027, despite the Bundesliga giants refusal to sell.

The France international has developed into a world class star in Bavaria, scoring 54 goals and laying on 52 assists in 123 games, since joining from Crystal Palace.

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Bayern have no interest in selling the 24-year-old, with Los Blancos reportedly quoted a world record fee of €200 million to consider an exit from the Allianz Arena.

Los Blancos remain in the background, but multiple reports in France claim Olise wants to extend his contract in Munich, with his current deal running until 2029.

After tying down Harry Kane to a new deal, Bayern chiefs will now move onto Olise, to end the constant links to Madrid.