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Bayern chief claims Harry Kane 'very keen' to sign new deal

Bayern chief claims Harry Kane 'very keen' to sign new deal
Bayern chief claims Harry Kane 'very keen' to sign new dealREUTERS

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has claimed that star striker Harry Kane is 'very keen' on signing a new deal at the club.

The 33-year-old has been sensational since joining Bayern from Tottenham in 2023, scoring 146 goals in his 147 games across all competitions.

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Despite that, Kane is about to enter the final year of his contract at the club, although they’re looking to extend his stay now that the World Cup is over.

Speaking at a press event in Munich on Tuesday, Dreesen made it clear the feeling is mutual, saying: "Both parties are very keen (to extend his contract).

"Now we need to make sure those expectations align and that we find common ground. As far as I know he's still in the USA. We'll speak when he returns, as we'd arranged."

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