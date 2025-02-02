Bayer Leverkusen striker Boniface responds to Al-Nassr move falling through

Tribal Football
Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has seen a move to Al-Nassr fall through.

Bayer were ready to sell the Nigeria international to Al-Nassr for €70m before the Saudi deadline on Friday.

However, Al-Nassr pulled out and instead signed Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

Boniface has now reacted to the move falling through, insisting he's happy to remain in Leverkusen.

"There has been a lot of speculation here and there. But I like playing here and want to do my best for the team," Boniface assured in an interview with sportsboom.com.

"Whatever happens in the future will happen, but at the moment I'm only thinking about helping Leverkusen achieve our goals. Transfer rumors are normal in football. It's always flattering when big clubs show interest, but my focus at the moment is 100 percent on Bayer Leverkusen.

"Every game is an opportunity. I want to contribute goals, assists and energy to the team. I just want to stay fit, keep playing and keep improving. If I manage that, I think everything else will fall into place."

