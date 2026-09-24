Rodri shows Spain bias as he names six players who "absolutely deserve" the Ballon d'Or

Barcelona and Spain star Rodri has named six of his World Cup teammates as his favourites to win the Ballon d'Or.

After Yamal insisted that the Ballon d'Or should be awarded to the best player rather than the best goalscorer, there has been much debate surrounding the award ahead of the ceremony next month.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Ousmane Dembele rival Yamal as the favourites for the award and no clear winner has been selected so far despite Kane being the bookies' leading candidate.

The England captain is the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or next month after a season in which he scored 73 goals, a campaign only ever bettered once, and by one player, when Lionel Messi hit 82 in 2011-12.

Despite his stats, Rodri has spoken this week ahead of the Nations League clash with England, revealing that he believes it should go to one of his Spanish teammates who helped lift the World Cup.

"What I would really like is for a Spaniard to win it," Rodri stated. "There are six of us (nominated): Cucurella, Cubarsi, Rodri, Ruiz, Lamine, and Ferran.

“I can tell you that, individually, every one of them absolutely deserves the Ballon d'Or. I think all my team-mates have solid arguments.”

He continued: "Fabian Ruiz is the one who has won the most titles," he added. "Cubarsi, for what he has achieved at just 19 years old. Ferran scored the decisive goal. As for me, I was named Player of the Tournament. And Lamine is incredible."

“Pedri had to be there, one of the best in the world last year.”

Rodri is not considered to be in the running for the Ballon d’Or but he would love to see Yamal lift it this year as he would become the first Spain player to lift it since himself in 2024.