Augsburg goalkeeper Dahmen opens door to playing for England
Augsburg goalkeeper Finn Dahmen has opened the door to playing for England.
A Germany youth international, Dahmen is tipped for a senior call. However, he could yet commit to the Three Lions.
He said, "I have a feeling that I belong in both countries.
"I don't want to rule out anything, and I can imagine both scenarios."
Dahmen has an English mother and German father, which is why he has the opportunity for both national teams.
The 26 year-old is currently fourth-choice for Germany.
He added, "There has been a brief conversation (with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann). I know I'm on their radar, and I'm glad."
