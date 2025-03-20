Augsburg goalkeeper Dahmen opens door to playing for England

Augsburg goalkeeper Finn Dahmen has opened the door to playing for England.

A Germany youth international, Dahmen is tipped for a senior call. However, he could yet commit to the Three Lions.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "I have a feeling that I belong in both countries.

"I don't want to rule out anything, and I can imagine both scenarios."

Dahmen has an English mother and German father, which is why he has the opportunity for both national teams.

The 26 year-old is currently fourth-choice for Germany.

He added, "There has been a brief conversation (with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann). I know I'm on their radar, and I'm glad."