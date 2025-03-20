Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Augsburg goalkeeper Dahmen opens door to playing for England
Augsburg goalkeeper Dahmen opens door to playing for EnglandAction Plus
Augsburg goalkeeper Finn Dahmen has opened the door to playing for England.

A Germany youth international, Dahmen is tipped for a senior call. However, he could yet commit to the Three Lions.

He said, "I have a feeling that I belong in both countries. 

"I don't want to rule out anything, and I can imagine both scenarios."

Dahmen has an English mother and German father, which is why he has the opportunity for both national teams. 

The 26 year-old is currently fourth-choice for Germany.

He added, "There has been a brief conversation (with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann). I know I'm on their radar, and I'm glad."

