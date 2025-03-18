Gruda insists no regrets over Brighton decision

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brajan Gruda insists he has no regrets over his move to Brighton.

The winger moved to Brighton last summer from Mainz for a fee of €31m.

Gruda earned the move after a superb past season in the Bundesliga. However, this term he has managed just five appearances for the Seagulls.

He told Sky Deutschland: "I've chosen a difficult step. It's the best league in the world. I just hope it goes well.

"I've made a decision and I'm going to stick with it. What's the point of looking back?"

