Gruda insists no regrets over Brighton decision

Brajan Gruda insists he has no regrets over his move to Brighton.

The winger moved to Brighton last summer from Mainz for a fee of €31m.

Gruda earned the move after a superb past season in the Bundesliga. However, this term he has managed just five appearances for the Seagulls.

He told Sky Deutschland: "I've chosen a difficult step. It's the best league in the world. I just hope it goes well.

"I've made a decision and I'm going to stick with it. What's the point of looking back?"