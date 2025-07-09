The “big wish” Tottenham have already granted Frank after replacing Postecoglou

Thomas Frank says Tottenham granted his “big wish” ahead of the new season which should drastically improve the side.

Frank has now finalised his full coaching staff for the season ahead as he adds some exciting new additions behind the scenes which should help the club both on and off the pitch heading forward. Among those brought in to work with Frank is Cameron Campbell who has taken the role of first team individual development coach.

Campbell is a former Rangers coach and has been working at RB Leipzig for the past year and a half. In the Bundesliga, he has performed the role of Head of Player Development but he will now turn his attention to Spurs and his new position which should prove more demanding.

Bringing in Campbell was a big wish for Frank and he explained what it means to have him on board.

“We have added Cameron Campbell, that is an individual coach, big on how we develop the players,” said Frank.

“And that was a big wish from both Johan (Lange, Spurs’ technical director) and I, and it is something we talked about, that we thought was crucial.

“I think not many clubs have actually nailed that. We tried in the past, so hopefully we can take it to the next level.”

Tottenham have begun pre-season training this week as Frank gets to know his squad more in depth. The former Brentford head coach explained what he wants from his side as he tries to blend both fun activities and competitive aspects as players slowly return to the pitch.

“I want everyone in, really compare them against each other,” Frank added. “See how the mix is, how is the relationship.

“Of course, I know the group in terms of looking from the outside - but it is different when you are on the inside and you work with them, you feel them, you understand them better.

“And we all have our own views on certain players or relationships, and it is up to me to find that perfect combination that makes the team perform on the highest possible level.

“It has been good (so far). We had the first session on grass today, a lot of testing on Saturday.

“So it has been good to have them out. That’s the fun bit, that is where we try to effect things - good effort, good mentality, happy.”