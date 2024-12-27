Arsenal target Sesko in line for a summer move as RB Leipzig look to sell

Red Bull Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko could consider a move next summer despite snubbing Arsenal last season says journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sesko was identified as Arsenal's top striker target before he decided to stay with the Bundesliga side where he has bagged an impressive 11 goals and 3 assists in just 23 appearances this campaign.

The 21-year-old is in high demand and now Romano has suggested a move next summer is a strong possibility as the young star looks to move away from the club to challenge himself even further.

"There are really many, many clubs keen on Sesko. It could be more than 5 clubs," he said.

"But it's not a topic for January, the Sesko case will be open again for the summer and that's when the real suitors can emerge with concrete talks. At this stage, nothing is advanced with any club yet."

The Gunners are desperate for a new striker with Kai Havertz struggling this season and Gabriel Jesus entering the twilight of his career. Manager Mikel Arteta will be hopeful in landing the Slovenian striker but with several other sides reportedly interested he will have to make a huge bid to secure his services.

Speaking on potential arrivals in the January transfer window, Arteta said this week:

“My focus now, honestly, is just about with the squad that we have to be as competitive as we possibly can and we have many, many options to do that, and if something unbelievable is available and the club is willing to do it, we’ll have to consider it.”