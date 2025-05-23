Arsenal open talks with Leipzig star Sesko over transfer

Arsenal has started talks with RB Leipzig about signing Benjamin Sesko because Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen the team after not winning any trophies.

The Bundesliga side may sell their star forward because they need money after failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League.Sky Sport Germany reports that Leipzig’s sporting director, Marcel Schafer, has started talks with Arsenal’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta, to discuss a possible deal.

The Slovenia international has played 32 Bundesliga games, scoring 13 goals and giving five assists.

His speed, heading ability, and technical skills make him a good option for Arteta, who wants to add more strenght to Arsenal’s attack.