AaB prospect Widell reveals big league interest; admits Man Utd hopes

AaB prospect Melker Widell says he knows he has interest from across Europe.

Bold says Widell is being tracked by clubs from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A.

He said, "I know there's interest. I've heard of it and it's really fun. The dream is to come to one of the big leagues and have people even more aware of my name.

"Obviously, I have great ambitions. I want to be able to represent the biggest clubs and explore the whole world of football, but at the same time I really enjoy it here.

"You should never ever be in a hurry when you are in a good environment. We get to see what happens.

"I've been thinking that English football is the best there is. The dream is to reach there one day. Manchester United is my favourite team, but the most important thing is to come to a fun club that plays good football."