Makhaula reveals why he delayed retirement at Orlando Pirates

Makhehlene Makhaula has revealed why he decided against retiring after helping Orlando Pirates achieve his goal of winning the league title.

The experienced midfielder appeared set to end his playing career following the previous campaign, but talks with the Pirates hierarchy convinced him to continue for another season.

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Rather than walk away following recent trophy successes, Makhaula accepted the opportunity to make another push for silverware.

The Buccaneers have since secured his services for another campaign, with the veteran midfielder signing a fresh one-year contract extension at Mayfair.

“First of all, I would like to thank all of you, ladies and gentlemen. Yeah, it was like that, but all thanks to my chairman who said, ‘No, you still got the legs. Can you go one more? Maybe we’ll see’. I said, ‘Okay, chairman,” Makhaula explained to iDiski Times.