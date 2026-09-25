Watch Witbooi’s stunning wonder goal at COSAFA U20 Championship

Cape Town City wonderboy Emile Witbooi added another incredible goal to his growing collection as South Africa claimed a 4-2 win over Zambia in the semi-finals of the COSAFA U20 Championships in Mozambique.

The victory earned Amajita a place in the final and ensured they will defend their continental title at the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to be played in Ghana next year.

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Witbooi was a late arrival in camp, having been on club duty with City this past weekend, but showed his class with a superb goal in which he dribbled past three defenders before clipping the ball past the goalkeeper to score South Africa’s fourth.

Witbooi has been the subject of much transfer speculation and previously went on trial at English Premier League club Chelsea.There was also talk of interest from Orlando Pirates during the last transfer window, and while he is a player any Betway Premiership team would like to have, City have so far held on to him.

However, it is difficult to see them keeping him beyond this season, with a move to Europe their preferred option.

Kaizer Chiefs forward Steven Mendes also scored two penalties in the game to take his tournament tally to five goals, making him the joint leading scorer.