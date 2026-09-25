Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man United draw up three-man defender shortlist as Yoro's future hangs in the balance

Man United make Luke Shaw contract decision as fans call for left-back signing

Barcelona sporting director Deco clears up links with Man United sensation JJ Gabriel

Man City reportedly found guilty of 114 charges & could be kicked from Premier League

Most read on Flashscore News

UEFA Nations League 2026/27: A complete guide to League A

Haaland brace helps Norway to first win over Scandinavian rivals Denmark in 28 years

Ghana outclassed by Ivory Coast in opener for AFCON 2027 qualifier

‘Nobody works for free’: McCarthy hits out at Kenya FA for salary delay and no visa

Watch Witbooi’s stunning wonder goal at COSAFA U20 Championship

Emile Witbooi added to his collection of remarkable goals
Emile Witbooi added to his collection of remarkable goalsSydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix

Cape Town City wonderboy Emile Witbooi added another incredible goal to his growing collection as South Africa claimed a 4-2 win over Zambia in the semi-finals of the COSAFA U20 Championships in Mozambique.

The victory earned Amajita a place in the final and ensured they will defend their continental title at the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to be played in Ghana next year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Witbooi was a late arrival in camp, having been on club duty with City this past weekend, but showed his class with a superb goal in which he dribbled past three defenders before clipping the ball past the goalkeeper to score South Africa’s fourth.

 

Witbooi has been the subject of much transfer speculation and previously went on trial at English Premier League club Chelsea.There was also talk of interest from Orlando Pirates during the last transfer window, and while he is a player any Betway Premiership team would like to have, City have so far held on to him.

However, it is difficult to see them keeping him beyond this season, with a move to Europe their preferred option.

Kaizer Chiefs forward Steven Mendes also scored two penalties in the game to take his tournament tally to five goals, making him the joint leading scorer.

 

Mentions
Betway PremiershipSouth AfricaZambiaEmile WitbooiCape Town CityChelseaOrlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsSteven Mendes

Related Articles

Maboe replaced as Orlando Pirates star joins South Africa squad

Tshepang Moremi sends Mosimane message with goal in Pirates victory

Mozambique: Where is the next Mbokazi or Campbell?