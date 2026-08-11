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Late drama as Sundowns rally to beat TS Galaxy in goal-fest

Marcelo Allende was key in the midfield for Mamelodi Sundowns
Marcelo Allende was key in the midfield for Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

It was a night of high drama in the Betway Premiership with goals galore and some heroic comebacks. Here is a quick wrap of the four games on the night.

TS Galaxy 2-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

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Sundowns took an early lead through Brayan Leon’s penalty after seven minutes as he returned from a suspension that kept him out of Sundowns’ first game of the season at the weekend.

But TS Galaxy hit back through veteran forward Victor Letsoalo as Sundowns were sloppy around their box and coughed up possession.

There is something about the Rockets against Sundowns and they took the lead when Letsoalo, who was suspiciously offside, headed goalwards. The ball struck the post and went in off Brazilians goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

But the hosts could not hold on as Sundowns poured forward and when Sphelele Mkhulise poked the loose ball towards goal, a massive deflection took it into the corner of the net.

And it got better for Sundowns as they claimed a late winner with substitute Mkhulise sweeping home Khuliso Mudau's low cross in the 94th minute. 

Betway Premiership standings
Betway Premiership standingsFlashscore

Polokwane City 3-3 Stellenbosch

It was a seesaw battle in Polokwane where the home side took the lead against Stellenbosch FC thanks to Giovanni Philander’s first-half strike, which was his first-ever goal in professional football.

But Stellenbosch turned the fixture on its head as they took a 2-1 lead when Sinoxolo Kwayiba equalised with his first goal for the club, before Devin Titus added another.

That was how it stayed until midway through the second half, when Surprise Manthosi also grabbed a first career goal and Raymond Daniels made the score 3-2.

But there was more drama and Stellies equalised again via a Lindokuhle Mathebula own goal as they pulled level once more.

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns statistics
TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns statisticsFlashscore

Chippa United 1-1 Richards Bay

Chippa took the lead after 23 minutes through Ntuthuko Mlotshwa, but Richards Bay hit back with an absolute screamer from Namibian Baggio Tuli-Ngenovali Nashixwa.

He lived up to his Italian namesake’s quality as he rifled the ball in from range to give his side a point.

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns momentum
TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns momentumFlashscore

Marumo Gallants 0-0 Kruger United

Promoted Kruger United earned their first point as a top-flight club after they had lost their season opener 3-1 to Kaizer Chiefs.

They managed to hold hosts Marumo Gallants goalless, though the home side were left to rue a missed penalty from Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo in the first half.

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Mamelodi SundownsStellenbosch FCTS GalaxyKruger UnitedMarumo GallantsPolokwane CityChippa Utd.Kaizer ChiefsBetway Premiership

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