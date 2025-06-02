Joe Montemurro appointed as new Australia coach

It ends a wait of almost one year following the resignation of Tony Gustavsson in response to the Matildas' poor performance at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The highly distinguised 55-year-old has agreed to leave French club Lyon with one year on his contract to take a three-year deal with Football Australia that will run through to the end of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Advertisement Advertisement

Melbourne-born Montemurro has specialised in women's football management for more than a decade now, taking Melbourne City to the A-League Women premiership/championship double in 2015/16 before embarking on a successful seven-year merry-go-round in Europe during which he won league titles with the trio of Juventus, Arsenal, and current employers Lyon.

Montemurro's first major assignment for the Matildas is the 2026 Asian Women's Cup , which will take place in Sydney, Perth and the Gold Coast in March and sees Australia as one of if not the leading contender for the title.

"This team means so much to so many Australians, and I’m humbled by the opportunity to help shape its next chapter," Montemurro stated in a press conference in Sydney on Monday morning.

“I’ve followed their incredible journey closely and am energised by the passion, resilience, and identity they’ve built.

"My job is to honour the legacy, harness the momentum, and help this team play football that inspires and unites the country."

During a managerial career in which he has lifted several major trophies across Australia, the UK and Europe, Montemurro has won widespread praise from some of his most successful players for his managerial style, including from Arsenal and England legend Beth Mead MBE, who in her autobiography described him as "so relaxed he's almost horizontal ... From day one, Joe has a warmth to him as is deeply personable.

"Joe's tactical knowledge is supreme and is clear in what he wants. He is a possession-based manager who wants to control and dominate the ball, but most important to him is fluidity.

"He created an aura about us, and everything we did felt fluid and fun...I felt I could play with my eyes closed."