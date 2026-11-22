KIF Orebro have beaten Rosengard 5-4 on aggregate to earn promotion to the 2027 Women's Allsvenskan, despite the club's future being subject to a bankruptcy hearing on 25th November.

After KIF Orebro won 2-1 at home in the opening leg, the second leg in Rosengard finished 3-3 as the hosts staged a late but ultimately insignificant comeback.

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However, the whole 180-minute tie may prove insignificant following the coming week's hearing, which was scheduled after Orebro were handed a bankruptcy petition due to the club being 1.5 million SEK (approx. 135,000 EUR) in debt.

If the club is declared bankrupt they will be unable to take their place in Allsvenskan, or indeed any league or competition organised by the Swedish Football Association (SvFF). In such circumstances, Rosengard could be reinstated into the top flight.

For now at least, 2024 Swedish champions Rosengard have been relegated to the Elitettan and replaced by KIF Orebro. Isabel Gomez gave Rosengard an early lead but two strikes in six minutes at the end of the half, from Moa Selling and Rowan Lapi, put Orebro three goals ahead on aggregate.

Remy Siemsen pulled one back with 12 minutes to play, and Rosengard had the faintest of hope of levelling after Stella Malmros scored a penalty deep into added time, but that was too little too late for the home side.

There were wild celebrations at full-time from the KIF players despite the off-field issues hanging over them, and Swedish football must wait to see if the 2027 Women's Allsvenskan line-up will stay the same in the coming days.

Review the Women's Allsvenskan promotion/relegation play-off on Flashscore.