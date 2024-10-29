Man City ace Haaland in Sweden to cheer on friend in Malmo title winning match

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was in the stands on Monday night to see Malmo FF win the Allsvenskan title.

A 2-1 win against IFK Gothenburg saw MFF clinch the championship.

Haaland was at the game, along with father Alf-Inge, to support good friend and MFF striker Erik Botheim.

Botheim told reporters afterwards: "He thinks it was really fun to watch Swedish football and not least Malmö.

"He was very impressed by the Malmö fans and the pressure on the stand, but everyone would love to see our fans here, because they were absolutely incredible.

"He said he bought 50 Botheim shirts. At least he should have enough!"

Botheim also revealed: "Personally, I'm used to the fact that this is how it has turned out for him. He's a superstar, so you always know there's going to be an uproar.

"That's the way it is, I think it was great that he and his friends wanted to come to see the match."