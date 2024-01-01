Degerfors in West Ham partnership talks

West Ham United are in partnership talks with IF Degerfors.

Degerfors is about to start a collaboration with the Hammers, says Varmland Folkblad.

Degerfors chairman Fredrik Rakar confirms that he, together with former club manager Lars Weman and Tobias Solberg, now with the academy, have visited a London club.

"We flew to London, that much I can say," Rakar tells VF Sport.

"The club we are talking to also comes from the working class ranks, a factory club. We share a lot of values ​​and approaches and hope together to dig where we stand. Start a collaboration that lasts regardless of whether we play in the Allsvenskan or the Superettan.

"We want to strengthen our academy and build for the future. Ensure that Degerfors is on the map, long-term and sustainable. In that work, we have initiated initial talks with a club in England that has one of the leading academies with a long and good habit of refining individuals. That's why we chose them - not because of any stardom."