Allsvenskan top scorer Robbie Ure joins Sevilla on five-year deal from Sirius

Spanish giants Sevilla have signed striker Robbie Ure from runaway Allsvenskan leaders Sirius in what is a club-record deal for the Swedish side.

Scottish forward Ure, who came through the ranks at hometown club Rangers and then Belgian side Anderlecht, has moved to Sevilla on a five-year deal, keeping him in Andalusia until 2031.

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The exact transfer fee is unconfirmed, though reports suggest the Spanish side paid an initial €6.5 million, rising to a potential €9.2 million with various add-ons. What Sirius have confirmed in a statement is that it is their "biggest transfer ever".

Having never won a major trophy in their history, Sirius currently sit 12 points clear at the top of the Swedish top flight and are unbeaten after 16 matches. That is thanks, in large part, to the 15 goals that Ure scored in Allsvenskan this season, putting him first in the top scorer's table.

The 22-year-old was absent from Sirius' 2-2 draw with Brommapojkarna on Monday night (10th August) as the deal was being finalised, but he was able to say farewell to the fans in Uppsala via the club website:

"I want to thank all of you Sirius supporters for the support I've felt since I joined the club in March last year. I've enjoyed every second I've played in front of you. It feels like we've been on a great journey over the past seventeen months, but now it's time for me to take the next step and move on in my career."

Uncapped at senior level and eligible to play for Ukraine as well as Scotland, Ure will be aiming to make his La Liga debut on 15th August when Sevilla open their campaign against Rayo Vallecano, aiming to improve on a 13th-placed finish last season.