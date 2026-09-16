AIK slip further in European race as Mjallby near safety

One goal apiece in Solna has left AIK seven point shy of the European places in Allsvenskan and Mjallby three points above the relegation zone.

AIK 1-1 Mjallby

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It's back-to-back 1-1 draws for champions Mjallby under new manager Andreas Brannstrom, although ending their losing run with points against sides with continental ambitions is certainly a positive, even if those ambitions are failing fast for AIK, who have taken two points from their last three matches.

For much of the first half, Mjallby were on course for a first win of Brannstrom's second spell in charge, after Aki Samuelson curled in a beautiful cross from the left side which Jacob Bergstrom guided into the bottom corner with his head.

That came after Ali Youssef clattered a free-kick against the AIK crossbar and Linus Carlstrand was somehow denied by Robin Wallinder from point-blank range.

But Wallinder was powerless to stop Gnaget equalising five minutes before half-time - Abdihakim Ali clipped a ball over the top and Axel Kouame positioned his feet in such a way that the ball would ricochet off him and into the bottom corner.

Kouame and Carlstrand both came agonisingly close to a second after the break, before Wallinder made himself big to keep the scores level by denying Lucas Assadi. On the day he was left out of the Sweden squad, Kristoffer Nordfeldt showed Graham Potter what he would be missing by making a superb tip over to thwart Youssef and preserve a point.

AIK are seventh in the table and will be gunning to end their winless run against Halmstad at the weekend. MAIF are 12th and will hope it's third time lucky under their new boss when they face GAIS next time.

Review the latest Allsvenskan standings on Flashscore.