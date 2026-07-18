Incredible WAFCON records: Most titles, highest goal-scorers and star players

The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) starts next week in Morocco with the expanded 16-team tournament to run from July 26 to August 16.

The WAFCON was first played in a tournament format in 1998, with 13 editions staged to date, and here selected records from the past three decades.

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Most title wins

Nigeria are record 10-time winners of WAFCON, claiming their first title in 1998 and their most recent in the 2024 edition, making them the defending champions this time around. They have never lost a final. Equatorial Guinea (2008, 2012) and South Africa (2022) are the only other teams to have lifted the trophy.

Most finals without winning

Cameroon (2004, 2014, 2016) and Ghana (1998, 2002, 2006) have appeared in the WAFCON final the most times without winning the title, with three appearances each. All six of their combined final defeats came against Nigeria. The only other team to reach the final without lifting the trophy are Morocco (2022, 2024), who lost to South Africa in the first of those and then Nigeria in 2024.

Most semi-finals

Nigeria have reached the semi-finals at least in every WAFCON played, across 13 tournament editions to date. South Africa have reached the semi-finals in 11 of their 13 appearances, missing out only in 1998 and 2004. That means they have made the last four in nine consecutive editions.

Most appearances

Nigeria and South Africa are the only sides to have appeared in all 13 editions of WAFCON.

Most matches at the finals

Nigeria have played the most matches at WAFCON finals with 79. They also hold the record for most wins (62) and have remarkably lost only seven matches, alongside 10 draws.

Most team goals at the finals

Nigeria have scored 237 goals in their 79 WAFCON matches, more than double the next highest total of South Africa (111). Nigeria’s tally equates to exactly 3.00 goals per game.

Most goals in a single tournament by a player

Nigeria’s Perpetua Nkwocha holds the record for the most goals scored in a single WAFCON finals, netting 11 in 2010. South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana won the Golden Boot in 2018 with five goals, while Hildah Magaia was joint top scorer in 2022 with three goals, including two in the final.

Most teams at a single WAFCON

The 2026 edition will set a new record for participating teams, with 16 nations competing. Cape Verde and Malawi will be debutants, taking the total number of nations to have participated in WAFCON to 31.