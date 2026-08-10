Ellis urges South Africa to be ready for Nigeria clash

South Africa head coach Desiree Ellis has urged her players to be fully prepared for their crucial play-in clash against Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

Banyana Banyana were knocked out of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after losing 2-1 to hosts Morocco last Saturday.

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Nigeria also exited the tournament following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in Sunday’s quarter-final.

The two sides will meet at Casablanca’s Moulay Rachid Stadium on Thursday, with Ellis stressing that South Africa must seize the opportunity to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

“We’re not out of it. We didn’t want to go down that route, but it’s been thrown at us,” Ellis was quoted by ESPN.

“We need to get ready for the next game mentally, get ready for it physically, we need to recover quickly.”