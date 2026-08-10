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Coach Madugu blames poor finishing for Super Falcons’ defeat

Coach Madugu blames poor finishing for Super Falcons’ defeat
Coach Madugu blames poor finishing for Super Falcons’ defeatJALAL MORCHIDI / EPA / Profimedia

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has blamed poor finishing for Nigeria’s 1-0 defeat to Cameroon at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Myriam Nyadjou’s 19th-minute free-kick proved decisive as the Indomitable Lionesses eliminated Nigeria at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca.

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The Super Falcons created several clear opportunities but were repeatedly frustrated by Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina, who produced an impressive display.

“It was not our intention to lose. If we had been more clinical, the game could have been different.” Madugu said after the game.

“I like to give Cameroon credit. They did not qualify initially but came in as one of best ranked teams,” added Madugu.

“They came first in their group, winning their two games and drawing against Cape Verde, in match that did not matter as far as position is concerned.

“Today, they did best they could and defended very well, but we created a lot of chances. If we had converted our chances, the result would have been different.”

Cameroon will face hosts Morocco in Wednesday’s semi-final and have also secured a place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria will meet South Africa in a play-in match for another World Cup qualification chance.

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Africa Cup of Nations WomenCameroonNigeriaCape VerdeSouth AfricaMoroccoAfrican football

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