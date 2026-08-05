Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Nigeria decimate Egypt in Rabat to reach WAFCON quarters

Nigeria beat Egypt to qualify for WAFCON quarter-final
Nigeria beat Egypt to qualify for WAFCON quarter-finalEragbie Joshua / Alamy / Profimedia

Nigeria secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after producing a dominant 6-2 victory over Egypt in their final Group C fixture in Rabat.

Asisat Oshoala, Gift Monday, Uchenna Kanu, Christy Ucheibe, Rasheedat Ajibade and Joy Omewa were all on target as the reigning African champions overwhelmed the North Africans whose goals came through Nadine Ghazi’s brace.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Super Falcons entered the encounter needing a positive result after a narrow 1-0 victory over Zambia had revived their campaign. 

However, Egypt started brightly, with Farah El Mahdy forcing an early save from goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The 10-time African Queen gradually grew into the contest and were awarded a penalty in the 15th minute after Nour Abdelwahed handled Oshoala’s goal-bound effort. 

Following a lengthy VAR review, referee Aline Umutoni pointed to the spot, allowing former Barcelona superstar Oshoala to confidently send goalkeeper Habiba Sabry the wrong way.

Egypt threatened again in the 27th minute when Ghazi’s inswinging corner forced another impressive save from Nnadozie. 

Nigeria then suffered a setback when Oshoala was forced off with an injury and was replaced by Washington Spirit forward Monday.

The substitute made an immediate impact, doubling Nigeria’s advantage just before half-time with a simple finish following an excellent assist from Rinsola Babajide.

In the goal-laden first half, Egypt responded before the interval after VAR ruled that Michelle Alozie had elbowed Ghazi inside the penalty area. Ghazi stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to reduce the deficit.

Despite the North African’s response, Justine Madugu’s women remained composed after the break and restored their two-goal advantage before the hour mark. 

Kanu, who had been introduced moments earlier for Folashade Ijamilusi, finished clinically after another superb delivery from Babajide.

Nigeria continued to control proceedings and were awarded another penalty nine minutes before full-time after Kanu was brought down inside the box by Eman Hassan. Ucheibe made no mistake from the spot to put the Falcons 4-1 ahead.

Egypt refused to surrender, and Ghazi scored her second of the night with a belter past Nnadozie after receiving a well-worked pass from Yassmin Zezo.

However, Nigeria had the final say as Ajibade converted a late penalty before substitute Joy Omewa added a sixth goal to complete a memorable victory.

The emphatic result confirmed Nigeria’s progress to the last eight, with the Super Falcons finishing second in Group C behind Malawi. The performance also provided a major boost to their hopes of winning a record-extending 11th continental title.

View the match stats on Flashscore.

Mentions
Africa Cup of Nations WomenNigeriaEgypt

Related Articles

Egypt’s Mahira Ali ready for tough Nigeria WAFCON clash

Abiodun hails Super Falcons’ fighting spirit in Zambia victory

Oshoala seals Nigeria win over Zambia to revive WAFCON hopes