Nigeria decimate Egypt in Rabat to reach WAFCON quarters

Nigeria secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after producing a dominant 6-2 victory over Egypt in their final Group C fixture in Rabat.

Asisat Oshoala, Gift Monday, Uchenna Kanu, Christy Ucheibe, Rasheedat Ajibade and Joy Omewa were all on target as the reigning African champions overwhelmed the North Africans whose goals came through Nadine Ghazi’s brace.

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The Super Falcons entered the encounter needing a positive result after a narrow 1-0 victory over Zambia had revived their campaign.

However, Egypt started brightly, with Farah El Mahdy forcing an early save from goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The 10-time African Queen gradually grew into the contest and were awarded a penalty in the 15th minute after Nour Abdelwahed handled Oshoala’s goal-bound effort.

Following a lengthy VAR review, referee Aline Umutoni pointed to the spot, allowing former Barcelona superstar Oshoala to confidently send goalkeeper Habiba Sabry the wrong way.

Egypt threatened again in the 27th minute when Ghazi’s inswinging corner forced another impressive save from Nnadozie.

Nigeria then suffered a setback when Oshoala was forced off with an injury and was replaced by Washington Spirit forward Monday.

The substitute made an immediate impact, doubling Nigeria’s advantage just before half-time with a simple finish following an excellent assist from Rinsola Babajide.

In the goal-laden first half, Egypt responded before the interval after VAR ruled that Michelle Alozie had elbowed Ghazi inside the penalty area. Ghazi stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to reduce the deficit.

Despite the North African’s response, Justine Madugu’s women remained composed after the break and restored their two-goal advantage before the hour mark.

Kanu, who had been introduced moments earlier for Folashade Ijamilusi, finished clinically after another superb delivery from Babajide.

Nigeria continued to control proceedings and were awarded another penalty nine minutes before full-time after Kanu was brought down inside the box by Eman Hassan. Ucheibe made no mistake from the spot to put the Falcons 4-1 ahead.

Egypt refused to surrender, and Ghazi scored her second of the night with a belter past Nnadozie after receiving a well-worked pass from Yassmin Zezo.

However, Nigeria had the final say as Ajibade converted a late penalty before substitute Joy Omewa added a sixth goal to complete a memorable victory.

The emphatic result confirmed Nigeria’s progress to the last eight, with the Super Falcons finishing second in Group C behind Malawi. The performance also provided a major boost to their hopes of winning a record-extending 11th continental title.

View the match stats on Flashscore.