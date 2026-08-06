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Cameroon set up Nigeria clash after draw with Cape Verde

Cameroon set up Nigeria clash after draw with Cape Verde
Cameroon set up Nigeria clash after draw with Cape Verdeeragbie Joshua / Alamy / Profimedia

Cameroon secured top spot in Group D at the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 after a 1-1 draw with Cape Verde in Casablanca.

The Indomitable Lionesses finished the group stage unbeaten with two wins and a draw, setting up a blockbuster quarter-final clash against defending champions Nigeria

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Cape Verde, meanwhile, claimed a historic first-ever point in their debut WAFCON campaign.

Grace Mendoua opened the scoring for Cameroon with a brilliant first-time strike in the 28th minute after Cape Verde failed to convert an early opportunity.

 Ivania Moreira equalised five minutes after the restart to earn the island nation a deserved draw.

Cameroon now turn their attention to Nigeria, while Cape Verde leave the tournament with pride after a memorable debut.

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Africa Cup of Nations WomenCape VerdeCameroonNigeriaMorocco

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