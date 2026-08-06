Cameroon set up Nigeria clash after draw with Cape Verde

Cameroon secured top spot in Group D at the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 after a 1-1 draw with Cape Verde in Casablanca.

The Indomitable Lionesses finished the group stage unbeaten with two wins and a draw, setting up a blockbuster quarter-final clash against defending champions Nigeria.

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Cape Verde, meanwhile, claimed a historic first-ever point in their debut WAFCON campaign.

Grace Mendoua opened the scoring for Cameroon with a brilliant first-time strike in the 28th minute after Cape Verde failed to convert an early opportunity.

Ivania Moreira equalised five minutes after the restart to earn the island nation a deserved draw.

Cameroon now turn their attention to Nigeria, while Cape Verde leave the tournament with pride after a memorable debut.