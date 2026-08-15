Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs set for WAFCON final showdown

On Sunday, the Rabat Olympic Stadium will host a Women's Africa Cup of Nations final that no one saw coming. Neither Cameroon nor Malawi were among the favourites for this Moroccan edition, yet it is these two teams who will battle for the trophy, each carried by an equally improbable journey.

For Malawi, everything is a first. The Scorchers are playing in their very first Women's AFCON finals and, at the start of the tournament, were ranked 153rd in the FIFA rankings - the lowest of the 16 teams competing in Morocco.

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Their underdog status was only reinforced by a ruthless draw: Malawi landed in the 'group of death', alongside Nigeria, 10-time African champions and defending title holders, Zambia, and Egypt.

No one could have predicted what happened next. In their very first AFCON finals match, Malawi stunned Nigeria's Super Falcons 3-2, thanks to a brace from Temwa Chawinga and a goal from her sister Tabitha.

It was a historic defeat for Nigeria, who hadn't lost to a debutant nation in the AFCON finals since 1998.

Malawi then confirmed their form by beating Egypt 3-1, even though the Scorchers finished the match with 10 players after defender Rose Alufandika was sent off, before suffering their only defeat of the tournament against Zambia (2-1).

That setback had no consequences, as Malawi still finished top of Group C. In the quarter-finals against Ghana, they showed their character again: trailing from the seventh minute, they equalised through Temwa Chawinga before Rose Kadzere scored the winner in the 79th minute.

This 2-1 victory had double significance: it sent Malawi into the AFCON semi-finals, but more importantly, it secured Malawi's first-ever qualification for a senior World Cup, men or women.

Malawi also became the first debutant team since Zimbabwe in 2000 to reach the Women's AFCON semi-finals.

'Players not on a honeymoon'

And the fairytale doesn't end there. While Malawi could have been content with World Cup qualification, coach Lovemore Fazili, the architect of this run, dismissed any idea of letting up against a favoured Algeria in the semi-finals: "We've come this far, and we believe we can go even further. Now, our goal is the final. The players are not letting up. They are not on a honeymoon. They are fully focused and ready for this match.

"During our talks, I reminded the players that we must not think everything is already won. It's a new day, a new challenge... We don't tell ourselves that just because we've reached the semi-finals, everything is fine," he added.

His message was received loud and clear by his players, who pulled off another upset in the semi-finals. They took advantage of an early red card for Algeria to score twice before also being reduced to 10, but that didn't dampen their hopes.

Ninety minutes later, Malawi won 3-1 and advanced to the final in their very first appearance at the tournament.

Malawi's route to the final Flashscore

Even before the tournament began, Temwa Chawinga had made her World Cup ambitions clear, while reminding everyone that Malawi was more than just the duo she forms with her sister: "We know we're underdogs, but everyone knows you have to work hard for everything. If we qualify for this tournament, we can go to the World Cup. We're not here just to take part. We're here to compete."

Her older sister and captain, Tabitha Chawinga, had meanwhile emphasised the historic significance that World Cup qualification would have for women's football in Malawi, before the win over Ghana turned that ambition into reality: "No one expected us to reach this level, but we believed in ourselves from day one. Playing with my sister and all my teammates to make history for our country is the best feeling of my career."

'When you come from Malawi, you can reach the top'

Faith Chinzimu, a young midfielder who has become one of the team's key players, also highlighted the significance of this historic run: "This means everything to me, to the team, and to every young girl in Malawi who dreams of playing football.

"We carry the hopes of an entire country, and we wanted to make Malawi proud. When we reached these milestones, I thought of my family, my coaches, and everyone who supported us. We've proven that Malawian women's football belongs at the highest level."

She also paid tribute to the Chawinga sisters: "They set the example. They prove that when you come from Malawi, you can reach the top. They push me to become better every day."

This remarkable run has also brought financial rewards. Malawian bank NBS Bank announced a historic bonus of 245 million kwacha (just over 122,000 euros) for the 48 members of the Malawi delegation, which means seven million kwacha (about 3,500 euros) per player, celebrating their already secured qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

These are huge sums in a country where the average annual salary is 500 euros, with a monthly income of barely 40 euros.

The bank's CEO, Tewani Simwaka, praised the achievement: "The Scorchers have shown courage, resilience, and unwavering determination to succeed. This reward of 245 million kwacha is our way of saying: you have made history, you have made Malawi proud, and NBS Bank stands with you as you approach the world stage."

Malawi's head of delegation, Migogo, also paid a heartfelt tribute to her players, nicknamed the 'Unstoppable Scorchers': "Thank you! You poured your soul onto that pitch, you fought like lionesses, and you made 20 million Malawians dream. You have rewritten our history forever. We came as quiet newcomers, but thanks to faith and hard work, here we are again on the world stage."

Eternal underdog seeking redemption

Up against this dreaming Malawi side, Cameroon also carries a special story, that of a team that wasn't even supposed to be in Morocco. They did not qualify on sporting merit for this 2026 WAFCON, after losing in the play-offs to Algeria amid a local political crisis (a 2-1 defeat in Oran, then a 1-0 loss in Yaounde).

The Indomitable Lionesses were given a lifeline thanks to the tournament's expansion from 12 to 16 teams. CAF decided to award the four extra spots to the highest-ranked nations in the FIFA rankings, and Cameroon, ranked 66th at the time, benefited.

This path is reminiscent of Denmark, who failed to qualify for EURO 1992 E, but were called up just days before kick-off after Yugoslavia was excluded due to war, and then, against all odds, became European champions. If Cameroon wins on Sunday against Malawi, they would achieve a similar feat by becoming African champions for the first time in their history.

Because Cameroon's history in Women's AFCON finals has so far been a long string of disappointments. This 2026 edition marks the Indomitable Lionesses' fourth final, and the previous three all ended in defeat, each time at the hands of the same nemesis: Nigeria.

In 2004 in Johannesburg, Cameroon lost heavily, 5-0. In 2014, another heartbreak, 2-0. Then in 2016, at home in a packed Ahmadou-Ahidjo stadium, the Lionesses lost a third time, 1-0, to a goal from Desire Oparanozie in the 84th minute.

More broadly, Cameroon's record against Nigeria in WAFCON was daunting before this tournament: 13 meetings since 1998, nine Nigerian wins in regulation time, two penalty shootout victories for the Super Falcons, and just one Cameroonian win, back in 2012.

It was this jinx that the Indomitable Lionesses broke in the quarter-finals, eliminating Nigeria, the defending champions, 1-0 thanks to a direct free-kick from young Myriam Maeva Nyadjou.

This win had double significance, sending Cameroon into the semi-finals, eight years after their third-place finish in 2018, and also securing their qualification for the 2027 World Cup - a third World Cup appearance for the Indomitable Lionesses after Canada 2015 and France 2019.

Cameroon's route to the final Flashscore

'Warrior mentality'

10 years after their last lost final, Cameroon is back at the top of African football, but this time without facing Nigeria. In the semi-finals, another major obstacle awaited the Cameroonians: Morocco, the host nation and logical tournament favourite.

Cameroon had never beaten a host nation in six previous Women's AFCON encounters, with just one draw and five defeats. That statistic was overturned in dramatic fashion, as the Lionesses won on penalties (3-1) after a goalless draw and extra time. The shootout was all the more symbolic as Cameroon had lost all three of their previous Women's AFCON penalty shootouts, without exception.

On the pitch, the Cameroonian players did not hide their emotion after this double qualification, for both the final and the World Cup. Valentine Nguele spoke at length in the post-match press conference: "We have come from very far. We are people who were called back, so we don't put pressure on ourselves. We take it match by match and leave everything to the Lord.

"As a woman, it's a source of pride to see this journey. I also want to show my sisters in this profession that you have to go all the way. It's not easy at all. Accept to learn and withstand all kinds of storms. I dedicate this victory to all women coaches. Thank you to the Eternal God; He is wonderful. Thanks also to the Cameroonian people who pushed and supported us."

Penalty shootout hero, goalkeeper Michaely Bihina described her meticulous preparation against Morocco: "I'm very happy, full of emotion. It's the first time for our generation to play in the AFCON final. We're very happy with all these people supporting us. We keep enjoying every moment, every match.

"About the penalties, I studied how the Moroccans take their shots throughout the tournament. I told myself, if we go to penalties, I have to save at least three. I saved the first penalty during the match and told myself, if we go to penalties, I can do even better."

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene also emphasised the journey the group has made, from continental final to World Cup: "We've come a long way with a lot of passion and determination, but now we're qualified for the World Cup and the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final. Thank you for your support; we keep giving everything together."

The feeling was shared by Marie Gisele Ngah Manga, who summed up the mentality of this team that was given a second chance: "In the AFCON final. Starting from nothing, called back and now qualified for the final. A warrior mentality. A solid team."

Two stories, one trophy

Two nations who were never expected to meet at this stage of the competition, two journeys filled with historic achievements, and two squads carried by immense popular support will face off on Sunday in a clash of underdogs, with World Cup qualification already secured for both.

On one side, a Malawi team dreaming of going all the way after toppling the continent's most decorated nation at the start of the tournament and clinching, in the process, their first-ever senior World Cup qualification.

On the other, a Cameroon side given a second chance, now just one win away from erasing three decades of final heartbreak and, like Denmark in 1992, writing one of the greatest stories in Women's AFCON history.