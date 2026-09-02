EXCLUSIVE: Song on Liverpool, the Foe tragedy, his stroke & Africa's next generation

Rigobert Song is not simply a former footballer: he is an authentic institution, a symbol revered in every corner of Africa, and an absolute legend of the Indomitable Lions.

An icon of grit and resilience, his name is permanently etched into the history of international football, from epic battles representing Cameroon fought across four World Cup editions to triumphs in the Africa Cup of Nations. Today, while waiting to soon return to leading a team from the dugout, Song is dedicating his immense experience and charisma to the younger generations.

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He is the driving force behind the Douala Youth Tournament, organised with Turkish Ambassador Volkan Oskiper and agents Tom Edwards, Mostafa Hosny, and Juillet Bell. Scheduled for October, the event aims to overcome the structural challenges of African football and offer a direct showcase for young local talent by testing them in front of international scouts.

Scheduled for October, the event aims to overcome the structural challenges of African football and offer a direct showcase for young local talent by testing them in front of international scouts.

In this exclusive interview for Flashscore, we retraced the milestones of an extraordinary life from the shock of his arrival in Europe to his glorious years with Liverpool, West Ham, and Salernitana, through to the tragedy of Marc-Vivien Foe and his own health battles, to understand the human legacy he hopes to leave for the kids dreaming of following in his footsteps.

The Douala Youth Tournament is taking place in October. Can you tell us about the importance of this event and what young African talents really need today to break through?

"This tournament aims to offer direct visibility to young players in front of international scouts who will attend this event; it will also allow them to be put in a high-level competition situation."

Taking a broader view, what is the current state of African football, and how do you judge its weight on the international stage?

"African football is in full mutation, oscillating between raw talent recognised worldwide and persistent structural challenges on a local scale and especially the lack of competitions; hence the launch of our tournament, which will bring a little more visibility to the youth."

You played in four World Cups and won two Africa Cups of Nations. How heavy is the burden of wearing that shirt, knowing you represent the hopes of an entire nation?

"As a player who has played in four World Cups and won two Africa Cups of Nations, I can tell you that wearing this shirt is an immense pride, but also a monumental weight. Representing the hopes of a whole people forever changes your way of approaching football, especially in a country where football occupies a very important place in everyday life."

In the 2000 final in Lagos, you scored the decisive penalty against Nigeria. What goes through your mind in those endless seconds walking towards the penalty spot?

"During the 2000 AFCON final in Lagos, the journey between the midfield and the penalty spot will remain one of the most intense moments of my life. Walking towards the ball facing a hostile stadium of 60,000 angry Nigerian fans transforms those few seconds into an eternity. But the end was legendary, which made the victory even more beautiful."

Your arrival in Europe was in Ligue 1. How tough was the initial impact with European football, and how did it forge your character?

"My arrival in Ligue 1 right after the World Cup was a true cultural and athletic shock. The initial impact with European football was brutal, but it is precisely this ordeal that forged my warrior character."

You had a stint in Italy with Salernitana. What are your memories of Serie A in the late '90s and the passion of the Salerno fans?

"My stint in Italy with Salernitana remains a landmark moment in my career. Serie A in the late 90s was the best league in the world, and the passion of the Salerno fans was quite simply incandescent."

Playing at Anfield has an almost sacred feel to it. What did it mean for you to wear the Liverpool shirt and breathe in that atmosphere?

"Playing at Anfield provides an almost sacred feeling. Wearing the Liverpool shirt and soaking up this unique atmosphere remains one of the peaks of my career."

Thinking about today, how do you see the "new" Liverpool compared to your era, and what are your thoughts on the incredible evolution of the Premier League?

"Observing today's football, I note that the new Liverpool and the Premier League have tipped into a whole other dimension compared to our era, driven by a dazzling athletic, tactical and financial evolution which makes the championship even more attractive."

After the Reds, you moved to West Ham. What differences in atmosphere and approach to football did you find between Merseyside and London?

"After my stint with the Reds, I joined West Ham where I discovered striking differences, both in the atmosphere and in the approach to football, between the Merseyside region and the London capital while keeping the passion of the fans: at Liverpool you feel the weight of history even more whereas in London you experience a raw and local fervor."

You are an idol in Turkey. With the huge growth of Turkish football and sensational arrivals like Salah at Trabzonspor, what impact do you think this wave of champions will have?

"As an idol in Turkey, a country that gave me a lot and that I adore, I measure every day the immense passion of this country for football. The dazzling evolution of the Süper Lig, marked by sensational arrivals like that of Mohamed Salah at Trabzonspor, tips Turkish football into a whole other dimension."

You were sent off at just 17 against Brazil at USA '94. Did that episode immediately define your identity as a fierce but fair defender?

"The red card received at only 17 years old against Brazil during the '94 World Cup in the United States was the true birth certificate of my identity on the international stage. This episode instantly defined my defender profile: a fierce but loyal warrior."

In 2003, the absurd tragedy of Marc-Vivien Foe happened. As captain and a close friend, how did you find the strength to keep the team together during those dramatic days?

"In 2003, the absurd tragedy of Marco, who was not just a teammate but a brother, struck our team and the football world head-on. As captain and close to Marco, finding the strength to keep the group united in the midst of this absolute drama was the most difficult and painful ordeal of my life as a man and a player."

The stroke in 2016 was your most frightening opponent. How did it change your perspective on life and the way you approach younger generations?

"My stroke in 2016 was, without a doubt, the most formidable and terrifying opponent of my entire life. This fight did not take place on a football pitch, but it was a true struggle for my survival. This ordeal profoundly turned my vision of life upside down. That is how I created the Rigobert Song Foundation to help others."

From a dirt pitch in Cameroon to becoming an icon: beyond the results, what is the human legacy you want to leave to the history of this sport?

"Resilience: I wish for the youth to be inspired by my journey and say to themselves, if he could do it, me too."